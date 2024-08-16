Lavigne's Go-Ahead Homer in Ninth Gives Isotopes 4-3 Victory

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock, TX -With the Isotopes holding a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Round Rock plated two runs to tie the game. However, Grant Lavigne connected on his 16th homer of the year in the top half of the ninth to give Albuquerque a 4-3 triumph over Round Rock Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won two-straight in Dell Diamond for the first time since taking the final game in Round Rock July 10, 2022 (10-2), and the initial contest in the Lone Star state of 2023 on March 31 (9-4). The club hasn't won three-straight at Dell Diamond since claiming five in-a-row from July 9-13, 2021, the longest winning streak on the road for Albuquerque in the series.

-The club holds a 2-1 series lead for the ninth time in 2024 (last: August 6-8 vs. Sacramento) and third-straight series. Albuquerque is 4-5 in game four when having a 2-1 series advantage.

-The Isotopes are 6-3 over their last nine contests.

-Albuquerque won their fourth game of the year scoring four runs or fewer (last: July 11 vs. Tacoma, 4-3). The 3-1 triumph over Oklahoma City June 22 is the lowest run total in a win this year.

-The Isotopes improve to 13-20 in games decided by one run and 4-11 on the road. It's the club's second-straight win in a one-run decision (other: August 9 vs. Sacramento, 12-11). The last one-run win on the road came August 1 at Las Vegas, 9-8.

-Carson Palmquist spun 6.0 frames of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. It's the 11th quality start of the season for Albuquerque (last: Peyton Battenfield, August 8 vs. Sacramento). His eight punchouts tied for the second-most by an Albuquerque starter this year (fourth time; last: Tanner Gordon, July 21 at Sacramento.

-The Isotopes pitching staff held Round Rock to just one extra-base hit (homer), the 15th time the club has limited their opponent to just one, third against the Express and second-straight night.

-Round Rock's Jack Leiter struck out 11 batters over 3.2 innings facing 14 batters. The 11 punchouts ties the most by an opposing starter this year (fourth time; last: August 8 vs. Sacramento, Carson Ragsdale).

-Nolan Jones tallied his third outfield assist and first at home plate for Albuquerque. Overall, it's the Isotopes 17th on the year and eighth at the dish.

-The Isotopes have swiped a bag in six-straight contests, their longest streak since stealing a bag in a team-record 12-straight.

-Greg Jones recoded a single and an RBI, has an RBI in three of his last four. He has swiped a bag in four-straight for the second-straight time this year (other: April 18-June 1)

-Nolan Jones recorded two hits, his seventh multi-hit and fourth in his last five games. Tallied two doubles for the first time since August 30, 2023, vs. Atlanta.

-Grant Lavigne belted his 16th homer of the year and first since July 30 at Las Vegas. Has a hit in four-straight (5x14).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:15 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is slated to start Josh Rogers while Round Rock is scheduled to start Adrian Sampson.

