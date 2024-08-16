Reno Doubles-up on El Paso, 4-2
August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas hit two solo home runs in the second half of Friday night's game at Southwest University Park but lost to the Reno Aces 4-2. Reno has won the first four games of the six-game series.
Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with his Chihuahuas' team-leading 18th home run of the season. Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was his fifth home run of the season and his first since June 1. José Azocar and Clay Dungan both tripled, giving El Paso 47 triples, which is the second-most in Triple-A.
El Paso starter Gabe Mosser retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced and he threw a career-high 110 pitches. The Aces hit a three-run home run in the first inning in both Thursday and Friday's games. Fifteen of the Chihuahuas' 28 losses in the second half have been decided by two runs or less.
Box Score: Gameday: Aces 4, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (08/16/2024) (milb.com)
Second Half Team Records: Reno (24-18), El Paso (15-28)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Blake Walston (3-1, 4.12) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-2, 9.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
