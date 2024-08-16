Round Rock Walks-off Albuquerque, 2-1, on Friday Night

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express (20-22 | 57-59) walked off the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-23 | 46-72) by a final score of 2-1 at Dell Diamond in game four of the series on Friday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Grant Anderson (3-0, 2.96) earned the win with 2.0 shutout innings that saw one walk and two strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever RHP John Curtiss (1-5, 4.15) was tagged with the loss after allowing the winning run to score in the ninth inning. Curtiss threw 0.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Isotopes tallied the first run in the second inning when LF Jimmy Herron scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from 2B Hunter Stovall.

Express RF Sandro Fabian tied the contest at 1-1 in the third inning when his double scored 1B Justin Foscue.

After five scoreless innings, Round Rock knocked three consecutive hits in the bottom of the ninth to secure the walk-off win. C Sam Huff hit a leadoff single, LF Trevor Hauver followed with a double and CF Kellan Strahm drove home the winning run with a single.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson posted a dominant start as he went 7.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. His last outing where one or fewer runs were scored came on May 15 against Reno when he allowed one run over 6.0 frames.

C Sam Huff and CF Kellen Strahm both recorded multi-hit outings, going 2-for-4. Huff added one run scored while Strahm added one RBI.

Friday's walk-off win was the E-Train's fourth of the season. Round Rock is now 4-3 when the game is decided in the final at-bat.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque meet again at Dell Diamond on Saturday night. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (1-1, 2.25) is set to make the start up against Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (5-8, 7.91). First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

