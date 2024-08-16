OKC Loses to Aviators

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored first but couldn't keep up as they fell, 9-2, to the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday Night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City (18-24/58-59) took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer from Tommy Edman in the first inning. Las Vegas (23-18/60-56) halved the deficit with a RBI double from Ryan Noda in the bottom of the frame. Yohel Pozo tied the game at 2-2 with a RBI double in the second inning before a RBI groundout gave the Aviators a 3-2 lead. Jordan Díaz stretched the lead to 5-2 with a two-run shot in the third inning. Nick Allen added another run for Las Vegas with a RBI single in the sixth inning before Noda went deep to make it 7-2 in the seventh. Noda collected two more RBI with a two-run double in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City was held scoreless and to two hits over the final eight innings.

Of Note: -OKC had a modest three-game win streak come to an end, as the team has not won four straight games since May 28-31 in Albuquerque. The loss also ended a stretch of three straight road wins and four consecutive wins at Las Vegas Ballpark.

-Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played in his fifth game with OKC. Edman played five innings in center field, going 1-for-3 with a home run. He is now 5-for-15 with three walks during his time with OKC.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was the only OKC player to record a multi-hit game. Avans now has 426 hits during his time in OKC and is 22 hits behind Bricktown era career leader Kelly Dransfeldt.

-After scoring 23 runs on 26 hits the past two nights, Oklahoma City could only muster two runs and four hits. It was the fewest hits for OKC since the team was held to two hits on May 17 during a 5-1 loss in Sacramento...OKC has been held to two runs or less in three of the team's last four losses (10 runs total) and has scored three runs or less in 15 of its last 17 losses, scoring a total of 41 runs.

-With starting pitcher Bobby Miller scratched earlier in the day, Oklahoma City had to employ a bullpen game Thursday. Five pitchers combined to allow a run in six of eight innings, with at least two Aviators reaching base in six of the eight frames. The Las Vegas offense finished with 12 hits, including six for extra bases, and seven walks.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to rebound when the team plays Las Vegas starting at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

