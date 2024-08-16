Express Clip Isotopes on Strahm's Walk-off Single, 2-1

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - Isotopes starter Josh Rogers was strong, tossing five innings of one-run ball, but veteran right-hander Adrian Sampson was equal to the task. Sampson completed seven frames while also allowing just one run, and Round Rock compiled three consecutive hits to start the ninth inning off John Curtiss, with Kellen Strahm singling home the winning run for a 2-1 final score Friday evening at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited their opponent to three runs or fewer in at least three consecutive games for the first time since July 7-14, 2023 (final three at Oklahoma City, series opener vs. Salt Lake).

- Tonight marked the Express' eighth walk-off victory against the Isotopes, and fourth dating back to 2022 (last occurrence: April 28, 2023: Rafael Ortega home run). Additionally, Albuquerque has lost on a walk-off finish at least seven times in each of the past three campaigns.

- The Isotopes have been involved in 14 endings featuring a walk-off this season (seven away, seven home), meaning 12 percent of their games (14/118) have concluded in that fashion.

- Albuquerque was held to a quartet of hits for the fourth time in 2024 (last: Aug. 13 at Round Rock), one off the season-low suffered in a loss to the Sacramento River Cats on June 9.

- Tonight's contest finished in two hours and 13 minutes, the fourth-quickest time of game this season (also: 2:11 - July 20 at SAC; 2:03 - May 29 vs. OKC; 2:01 - April 5 at OKC).

- The Isotopes lost when giving up two runs or fewer for the first time since Aug. 11, 2023, also a 2-1 defeat against the Express at Dell Diamond.

- With the setback, Albuquerque dropped to 12-21 in one-run games, including 3-12 on the road. This was the first time the Isotopes and Express played back-to-back contests decided by a single tally since April 28-29, 2023 (6-5 and 9-8 wins by Round Rock).

- Rogers worked a minimum of 5.0 innings with one run allowed for the second time in 2024 (also: May 4 vs. Round Rock, 7.0 IP). Additionally, with Carson Palmquist's outing Thursday (1 ER in 6.0 IP), Albuquerque starters have worked at least five frames with zero or one tally in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 21-22, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City (Karl Kauffmann and Tanner Gordon).

- Curtiss allowed just his second earned run with Albuquerque across his last 19 appearances (19.2 IP) dating back to May 15. Prior to this evening, Curtiss posted a 0.47 ERA (19.0 IP/1 ER) during the stretch. He relented a pair of unearned tallies in extra innings against the Bees on June 28.

- Sampson became the third opposing hurler to complete at least 7.0 innings this season (also: Grant Anderson, May 5 vs. RR - 7.2; Kenny Rosenberg, May 24 at SL - 8.0). Additionally, it was the 15th time a starting pitcher worked a minimum of five frames with zero or one run allowed in 2024 (last: Peter Solomon, Aug. 13 at RR - 1 ER in 5.1 IP).

- Jimmy Herron reached base safely four times (two hits, two walks). It was his 17th multi-hit game of the campaign. Herron is 7-for-11 with three doubles, a home run and three walks in this series.

- Nolan Jones saw his 17-game on-base streak with the Isotopes come to an end. He slashed .297/.416/.578 with seven doubles, a triple, three long balls, 14 RBI and 10 walks in the stretch that spanned three different rehab assignments.

- Yanquiel Fernandez was 0-for-3 tonight, and is now 6-for-36 in nine contests at the Triple-A level. On Deck: The Isotopes will look to find the win column again Saturday, when right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann takes the hill. Right-hander Rene Garcia is slated start for Round Rock. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm MT (7:15 CT).

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2024

