Struggles Continue as Chihuahuas Seek First Win of Reno Series

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four late runs Thursday night but lost to the Reno Aces 11-8 at Southwest University Park. The Aces have won the first three games of the series.

El Paso reliever Austin Davis pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Davis has thrown three consecutive scoreless outings with seven strikeouts and no walks in that time. Alek Jacob and Tom Cosgrove also pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso.

Chihuahuas center fielder Brandon Lockridge went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run home run. Lockridge has multiple hits in his last three games. El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan reached base four times on a single, a double, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Second Half Team Records: Reno (23-18), El Paso (15-27)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-5, 5.78). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.