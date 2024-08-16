Detmers' Gem Lifts Bees to Second Straight Win Over River Cats

The Salt Lake Bees picked another win against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday evening, using a fantastic effort from starter Reid Detmers to earn a 5-1 victory and even up the series at two apiece.

The story of the game was without a doubt the performance of Detmers, who put together what was undoubtedly the best of his 12 starts with the Bees since joining the team in early June. The lefty completed a season-high eight innings in his outing, allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 River Cats hitters, which matched the amount he tallied on June 25 at Albuquerque as his most since returning to Salt Lake. The day started out about as well as it could have for Detmers, as he retired 13 of the first 15 batters that he faced while picking up five punchouts. His only trouble of the night came in the fifth inning, when Christian Koss got him for a two-out RBI double that put Sacramento on the board for the first time in the game. This would be all for the home team, however, with Detmers sitting down each of the next eight hitters to come up and stranding a man on second in the eighth inning to finish his effort on a high note.

This performance from Detmers was aided by some early offense by the Bees, as the bats jumped out to an early lead to give their starter a cushion to work with all night long. The first breakthrough for Salt Lake came in the opening frame, when first baseman Eric Wagaman came up with one on and two outs and hammered an 0-1 sweeper from Sacramento starter Kai-Wei Teng 430 feet out to left for his first Triple-A home run. This lead would get extended a few innings later, with Charles Leblanc making it a three-run game in the third with a RBI single that brought home Jake Marisnick from third base. To cap things off, the Bees added on two more in the fourth on a bloop single by Elliot Soto followed by a double into the left-center gap by Zach Humphreys immediately after. This would bring the Bees total up to five on the day, which would prove to be more than enough for Detmers to do his thing on the mound.

The Bees will now try to make it three wins in a row over the River Cats in the fifth game of the series on Saturday, with José Suarez scheduled to make the start for Salt Lake opposite Sacramento's Carson Ragsdale at 7:37 p.m.

