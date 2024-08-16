Tickets On-Sale for Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Returning to Greater Nevada Field in October
August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Back by popular demand! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to Greater Nevada field bigger and brighter than ever before for back-to-back nights, October 18-19, at 7:00 p.m.
Fans can do the time warp again with tickets starting at $11 and VIP section tickets at $22.
The interactive experience will include the renowned Bawdy Caste will be shadow-acting on stage during the movie.
Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes with the chance to win the night's costume contest.
A high-resolution LED video wall will be set up on the stage upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. The movies will also be shown on all screens and TV monitors in Good Hops and the 250 Lounge.
Tickets for Rocky Horror Picture Show at Greater Nevada Field are available at GreaterNevadaField.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Tickets On-Sale for Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Returning to Greater Nevada Field in October - Reno Aces
- Struggles Continue as Chihuahuas Seek First Win of Reno Series - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sugar Land Unable to Mount Comeback Against Tacoma - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Bees Return to Win Column, Defeat River Cats in Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Loses to Aviators - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Tacoma Takes Series Lead - Tacoma Rainiers
- Lavigne's Go-Ahead Homer in Ninth Gives Isotopes 4-3 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Tickets On-Sale for Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Returning to Greater Nevada Field in October
- Reno Ropes Four Home Runs En Route to 11-8 Victory Against El Paso
- English and Smith Mash Reno to an 8-4 Victory Over El Paso
- Reno Kicks off Series vs El Paso with Dominant 12-3 Victory
- Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma