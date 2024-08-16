Bees Return to Win Column, Defeat River Cats in Sacramento

The Salt Lake Bees defeated the Sacramento River Cats on the road on Thursday using three crooked frames to secure their first win of the series by a score of 8-1.

Sam Bachman (W, 1-1) put together a strong outing on the hill for the Bees in his second start, marking his first career Triple-A quality start. Bachman didn't allow a base runner until two River Cats were set down in the third inning before stranding a pair in the fourth inning. Blake Sabol was the only Sacramento hitter to record an extra-base hit off the Salt Lake starter, blasting a solo home run in the fifth inning. The right-hander finished with six innings under his belt, tying the third longest of his career, while allowing one run on four hits with a trio of punchouts.

The Bees got the scoring started in the third inning as Zach Humphreys lined a leadoff double before Jake Marisnick drew a walk which brought up Cole Tucker, who grounded into a fielder's choice while an error allowed Humphreys to score. One of Salt Lake's loudest innings came in the fourth frame, scoring a pair of runs. Jordyn Adams led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, setting up Eric Wagaman to slash a double into center field to score Adams. After a fly out, Elliot Soto kept the bats hot with a soft single into center field, plating Wagaman from second. In response, Sabol cut the Bees' lead to two runs with his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning. Jake Marisnick added onto the lead with a two-run big fly in the seventh inning, marking his ninth of the season. The Bees put the game away with their most profitable inning in 2024, plating three runs in the ninth. After a pair of walks, Keston Hiura drove in a run with a double before Adams and Bryce Teodosio drew bases-loaded walks to conclude Thursday's scoring.

The Bees and the River Cats will continue their series into the weekend, playing game four at Sutter Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. MT with left-hander Reid Detmers making the start on the bump for the Bees while Kai-Wei Teng will get Sacramento started on the pitching side of things.

