Reno Wins Fourth Straight Against El Paso In 4-2 Victory

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







El Paso, Texas. - The Reno Aces (23-18, 58-58) won their fourth straight contest against the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-28, 46-72) in a 4-2 victory on Friday at Southwest University Park.

Kyle Garlick started the scoring for Reno with a three-run home run into left field in the first frame to give his squad an early lead. The power hitter is now tied for first in the Pacific Coast League in RBI (91).

Alek Thomas and Albert Almora turned in multi-hit performances. Almora notably drove in the Ace's fourth run on an RBI single in the top of the second.

Bryson Brigman extended his hitting streak to 10 games after collecting a base knock in Friday's win. The infielder has gone 19-for-35 (.542) with two home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.

Scott McGough shut the door in the ninth, collecting his fourth save after a clean inning, sitting down El Paso in order.

Reno will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI * Alek Thomas: 2-for-4 * Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

