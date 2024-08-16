OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (18-24/58-59)

at Las Vegas Aviators (23-18/60-56)

Game #118 of 150/Second Half #43 of 75/Road #61 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (NR, -.--) vs. LV-LHP Brady Basso (4-2, 5.57)

Friday, August 16, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators meet for the fourth time in their six-game series at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC's three-game winning streak came to an end last night, but OKC still leads the series, 2-1...OKC is now 6-4 over the last 10 games.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored first but couldn't keep up as they fell, 9-2, to the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday Night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer from Tommy Edman in the first inning. Las Vegas halved the deficit with a RBI double from Ryan Noda in the bottom of the frame. Yohel Pozo tied the game at 2-2 with a RBI double in the second inning before a RBI groundout gave the Aviators a 3-2 lead. Jordan Díaz stretched the lead to 5-2 with a two-run shot in the third inning. Nick Allen added another run for Las Vegas with a RBI single in the sixth inning before Noda went deep to make it 7-2 in the seventh. Noda collected two more RBI on a double in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City was held scoreless and to two hits over the final eight innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Jon Duplantier (0-0) is scheduled to make his first appearance of the season with OKC and first with the team since 2022...Duplantier signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent Aug. 8 after a stint in independent ball. He most recently pitched for Double-A Tulsa, starting Aug. 10 at Arkansas and pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits with five K's and one walk in a no decision...He made 16 relief appearances with Triple-A Syracuse this season, and after being released in June, made four starts with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association. He allowed one unearned run in 18.0 innings with six hits, six walks and 30 strikeouts...Duplantier signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets in February after spending 2023 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization...His only game action of 2023 came as part of a rehab assignment with High-A Jersey Shore before being released in June...Duplantier spent the 2022 season with OKC, making 34 appearances (14 starts) and posting a 5-3 record and 4.80 ERA over 93.2 IP with 109 strikeouts against 57 walks. He moved into a starting role with OKC in June after his first 18 appearances came out of the bullpen and finished second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts...He made a total of 19 appearances (seven starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2021 and 2019 seasons...Duplantier was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Rice University.

Against the Aviators : 2024: 5-4 2023: 8-3 All-time: 67-73 At LV: 37-36

This week OKC and Las Vegas play their final 2024 series against one another...The teams played six consecutive games to start July, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. OKC won two of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark July 1-3 before Las Vegas won two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 4-6. OKC scored at least six runs in four of the six games, but allowed six runs in three games...Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney each had seven hits and four RBI for OKC in July against Las Vegas, while Ryan Ward hit three homers and had five RBI...Last season, the teams met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...Prior to last night's loss, OKC had won four straight games at Las Vegas Ballpark and going back to 2023, the team is 9-3 over the last 12 games at the venue.

Peaks and Valleys : Oklahoma City was held to two runs and four hits last night after racking up 23 runs on 26 hits over the first two games of the series. Thursday night's hit total was the team's lowest since May 17 when OKC was held to two hits in a 5-1 loss to Sacramento. OKC started Thursday's game 2-for-2 with a two-run homer but then went 2-for-29 for the remainder of the game, including 1-for-the-last-21. The team had just one at-bat all game with a runner in scoring position...The two runs scored by OKC Thursday marked the third time in the team's last four losses (12 runs total) and seventh time in the team's last nine losses (22 runs total) OKC was held to two runs or less. OKC has now scored three runs or less in 15 of the team's last 17 losses, scoring a total of 41 runs...On Wednesday, OKC scored 13 runs for the team's highest-scoring game since June 2 in Albuquerque during a 13-2 win. OKC's 14 hits Wednesday were the team's most in a game since recording 14 hits July 24 vs. Tacoma and the team's seven extra-base hits Wednesday were the most since June 2 (eight). Between Tuesday and Wednesday, OKC scored double-digit runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 30-31 in Albuquerque (25 runs) and the team collected 12 extra-base hits after totaling 13 extra-base hits over the team's previous six-game series against Round Rock...OKC is now 11-13 following the All-Star Break and in the team's 11 wins, OKC has scored 86 runs (7.8 RPG) with 117 combined hits. However, in the team's 13 losses during the span, OKC has scored 30 runs (2.3 RPG), with two or fewer runs in nine of the 13 defeats, and has 86 hits...Last night was the 31st time the team has scored two or fewer runs this season, dropping to 0-31. The team had 24 games with two or fewer runs in 2023.

Rehab Clinic : Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Thursday and played in his fifth game with OKC. Edman played five innings in center field, going 1-for-3 with a home run. He is now 5-for-15 with three walks during his time with OKC. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury and his games with OKC are his first since late July...Dodgers infielder Max Muncy had last night off for the first time since joining OKC on a rehab assignment Aug. 10 and is 4-for-13 with OKC over four games. He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain and has played in 40 games with the Dodgers this season. He is expected to return to the lineup tonight.

Climbing Up the Charts : Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a run scored Thursday night and finished the game as the only OKC player to record a multi-hit outing. Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (326), walks (249) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 443 career games, 428 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (79). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448) and Avans is now 20 hits away from tying Dransfeldt as the team's career hit leader. Avans is also 16 hits away from matching his career season-high mark of 129 hits achieved last season...Avans is tied for the PCL lead with 86 runs scored this season. He ranks second in the league with 68 walks, is tied for second with eight triples, sixth with 113 hits and seventh with 28 stolen bases...Avans has now reached base in 29 of his last 30 games with a plate appearance and has also reached base in 54 of his last 56 games with a plate appearance since May 31.

Up to Kode : Kody Hoese did not play Thursday after going 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam Wednesday, falling a triple shy of the cycle. The grand slam was Hoese's first of his career and seventh grand slam of the season for OKC, including the second in seven games after Diego Cartaya also hit one against Round Rock Aug. 7...Hoese's three runs and four RBI Wednesday both set season highs. The four RBI were his most in a game since May 26, 2022 with Double-A Tulsa against Springfield and his three runs scored were his most in a game since May 17, 2022 with Tulsa at Amarillo...To start the series in Las Vegas, Hoese is 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored, and over his last nine games with a plate appearance, Hoese is 12-for-26 (.462) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored...He leads OKC with 14 hits in August and is tied for the team lead this month with 10 RBI and three homers...Among PCL leaders this month, Hoese ranks second in OBP (.513), SLG (.848), OPS (1.361) and AVG (.424). He also ranks tied for seventh with seven extra-base hits and 10th with 28 total bases...Hoese has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games with a plate appearance, batting .400 (20x50).

Dinger Details : Tommy Edman homered last night as OKC has now homered in four straight games (7 HR) - matching the team's longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since late June as OKC also collected homers in four straight games Aug. 1-4 (6 HR). Prior to that early-August stretch, OKC last homered in at least four straight games as part of a six-game stretch June 22-28 (7 HR)...OKC hit three home runs Wednesday, marking the team's highest total in a game since also hitting three homers June 16 at Sugar Land. OKC has now hit six homers over the first three games of the series for the team's highest three-game homer total since July 1-3 in Las Vegas (6 HR)...On Wednesday, each of OKC's three homers traveled at least 433 feet, representing three of the team's nine longest home runs this season. Two of OKC's homers this series are the longest homers hit by the team this season. Alex Freeland hit a team-leading 462-foot homer Tuesday and Kody Hoese hit the second-longest homer of the season Wednesday as his grand slam traveled 445 feet...On the other hand, OKC also allowed two more home runs last night and has allowed five total homers over the past two games for the team's highest two-game total since July 1-2 in Las Vegas (6 HR). Entering Wednesday, OKC had allowed just one homer over the previous four games and OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 108 home runs this season. The team has now allowed 12 home runs in six games this season at hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

Mound Matters : With starting pitcher Bobby Miller scratched earlier in the day, Oklahoma City had to employ a bullpen game Thursday. Five pitchers combined to allow a run in six of eight innings, with at least two Aviators reaching base in six of the eight frames. The Las Vegas offense finished with 12 hits, including six for extra bases, and seven walks...OKC has now allowed at least seven runs in each of the first three games of the series in Las Vegas and in five of the team's last seven games (41 runs). Since July 30, OKC has allowed six or more runs 11 times in the last 15 games, going 5-6 in those games, and allowing an average of 5.87 runs per game during the stretch (88 runs total).

Around the Horn : Alan Trejo was held 0-for-3 last night, snapping his seven-game hitting streak, during which he went 10-for-26 with two home runs...Diego Cartaya has not played since Tuesday when he went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI, and over his last eight games, he is batting .321 (9x28) with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and five runs scored...Las Vegas did not attempt a stolen base yesterday, but opponents have been successful in 32 straight stolen base attempts going back to July 31 (14 games)...OKC has now exceeded its loss total from last season when the team went 90-58.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.