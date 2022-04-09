Late Rally from the Bisons Comes up a Run Short against Iowa

BUFFALO, NY - A trio of home runs propelled the Iowa Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in the second-last game of the series on a sunny afternoon at Sahlen Field. Bowden Francis made his first start of the season for the Herd, going 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, including a pair of solo home runs, while striking out five and walking none.

Iowa's first baseman Jared Young hit his first homer of the year in the second, before Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis ended an 0-11 skid to start the season with a solo shot of his own in the fourth to give the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The Bisons would answer with a run of their own in the bottom half, after Cullen Large scored on an RBI single by Logan Warmoth, but the Bisons would leave the bases loaded to end the frame. Andrew Bash, who was just promoted from Double-A New Hampshire yesterday, made his Triple-A debut in the sixth and threw three shutout innings in relief to keep the Bisons close. Buffalo went on to tie the game at two in the eighth after Large scored once more on a Warmoth single.

The ninth inning saw some late-game theatrics, beginning when pinch-runner Zach Davis, who had come on to run for John Hicks, stole second, and then advanced to third on a grounder to the right side. With one out and a drawn-in infield, Jared Young hit a grounder to second where it was Large who promptly gunned out Davis at the plate to keep the game tied. It was a short-lived tie, however, as the next batter, Trent Giambrone, hit a two-run homer off Joe Biagini to put the I-Cubs up 4-2.

Not done yet, Nick Podkul led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot of his own to cut the deficit in half, but the Bisons would go in order after that to lose their second game of the season.

The Bisons and I-Cubs will conclude their season-opening series tomorrow afternoon, with an opening day rematch set between Nick Allgeyer and Cory Abbott. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

