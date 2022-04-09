Columbus Game Notes

April 9, 2022 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







How You Finish

Through the first three games of the season, the team that has scored first has lost each game, with the Clippers overcoming a 2-0 deficit last night (Lehigh Valley won after trailing 1-0 on Wednesday and 3-0 on Tuesday). Before putting points on the board in three of the last five innings last night, Columbus had scored in only two of the first 22 innings this season (two multi-run innings this year).

More Reinforcements

Oscar Gonzalez will settle into the cleanup role tonight, coming off a career best 31HR between Columbus and Akron last year (did not hit first HR for Columbus until 7/21, ranked 2nd in IL with 18HR from 7/21-10/3). Last night's hitless, 3K performance was the fourth such game for Gonzalez since 9/8/21 (20G; only once in previous 53G) and he was 0x3 with RISP (.287 across both levels in 2021).

Patient Palacios

Richie Palacios doubled to lead off the game last night (second straight game with a double) and reached twice more with a pair of walks. Dating to 8/14 of last season, Palacios is hitting .329/.486/.512 over 28G (82AB) as a Clipper, collecting 12XBH (1HR) and scoring 16 times. The man judged to have the Best Strike-Zone Discipline in the Cleveland organization has 22BB to 21K in that time.

The Clippers will send RHP Tobias Myers to the mound today, followed by LHP Tanner Tully in game two. Lehigh Valley will counter with LHP Ricardo Sanchez and RHP Hans Crouse. The Clippers have not faced a lefty starter yet (11-18, .379, last season) and are 1- 2 (.000) against right handers this year. Neither Sanchez nor Crouse have ever pitched against the Clippers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.