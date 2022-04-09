I-Cubs Hit Three Home Runs, Take Game Five

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-3) used the long ball to take down the Buffalo Bisons (3-2) by a score of 4-3, Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Iowa got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a solo home run off the bat of Jared Young. The game stayed at 1-0 until the fourth inning when the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs' system, Brennen Davis, stepped into the box.

Entering the at-bat, Davis was 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts, but it all turned around with one swing of the bat as he hit a solo home run to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0. Iowa's starter Caleb Kilian spun 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while fanning six.

He was relieved by Locke St. John who Buffalo manufactured their first run against to cut the lead in half. The game stayed locked at 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Bisons strung together a couple of hits and tied the game against reliever Manuel Rodriguez.

With the game tied 2-2 and two outs, Trent Giambrone hit Iowa's third home run of the game against former teammate, Joe Biagini. With a two-run lead in the ninth, Aneuris Rosario surrendered a solo shot of his own, but retired the final three batters for Iowa's second win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jared Young, Brennen Davis and Trent Giambrone all hit their first home runs of the season today. Their three home runs supplied all four of Iowa's runs.

- Iowa's pitching staff combined to strikeout 16 batters today, led by Caleb Kilian and Erich Uelmen each with six. Uelmen struck out all six batters he retired.

- Dixon Machado recorded another single today, making it three straight games he has a hit. The infielder is hitting .308 (4-for-13) on the year.

- Entering the 2022 season, Aneuris Rosario's last save came on July 13, 2016. He now has two this year in Iowa's first two wins of the season.

Iowa and Buffalo are set to play the sixth and final game of their six-game series tomorrow with a 1:05 ET first pitch. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12, against Toledo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

