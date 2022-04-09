Clippers trip up IronPigs late

April 9, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-1) dropped their first game of the season on Friday night. Gabriel Arias hit a go-ahead RBI double against Nick Duron (0-1) in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie to give Columbus (1-2) a 4-3 lead.

Dalton Guthrie turned in the first three-game hitting streak for the IronPigs this season as he hit a two-run single against Adam Scott to give the Pigs a 2-0 lead. Columbus answered with a run in the top of the fifth inning against Jonathan Hennigan to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 2-1.

Colton Eastman did not allow a run in his first start of the season. He struck out four batters over 3 2/3 innings pitched. Jakob Hernandez, Jake Newberry, and Dillon Maples each pitched scoreless appearances in relief.

Daniel Johnson hit a two-run home run against Michael Kelly in the top of the eighth inning to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. Drew Maggi tied the game against Ian Gibaut (1-0) in the bottom of the eighth inning by hitting a sacrifice fly. Former IronPigs pitcher Enyel De Los Santos earned his first save of the season by striking out two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Lehigh Valley and Columbus play a double-header on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.