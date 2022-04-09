Wings Blank Mud Hens, 9-0, Saturday

First basemen Joey Meneses collected three hits, including a homer and two RBI to help propel Rochester to their fourth straight win over the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday night.

Right-handed veteran Jefry Rodriguez got the starting nod for the Wings, hurling three innings of no-hit ball and collecting five strikeouts to set the tone for the Rochester pitching staff. RHP Beau Brieske took the ball for Toledo, taking the loss while allowing five earned over five innings of work.

A first inning two-run blast by Wings first-basemen Joey Meneses, his first of the season, got the party started early driving in Luis Garcia, who reached on a double. Meneses began yet another rally in the fourth, singling to begin the inning. Designated-hitter Nick Banks continued the scoring in the very next at-bat, sending the first pitch he saw over the center-field fence for the Wings second two-run-shot of the game to push the lead to 4-0. After a sacrifice-fly by center-fielder Cole Freeman later the inning and three more runs in the 6th, the lead swelled to the eventual final score of 9-0.

LHP Sam Clay earned the win for Rochester after relieving Rodriguez in the fourth and hurling two innings of shutout ball. He was followed by RHP Tyler Clippard, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Jordan Weems, and RHP Hunter Harvey who each threw an inning to preserve the shutout. It was the first time Wings pitchers held the opposing team scoreless since September 24th of last season in a 3-0 win at Worcester.

Opening day starter Jackson Tetreault gets the ball tomorrow for Rochester, looking to bounce back as the Wings seek their fifth straight win. Tetreault will be opposed by Toledo's RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez.

