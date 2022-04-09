Saints March in 11 Runs to Drop Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints erupted for 11 runs on 14 hits to easily dispatch the Louisville Bats 11-1 Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Each of the Saints' nine starters hit safely and four produced multi-hit efforts. Royce Lewis and Chance Sisco also homered in the contest as part of St. Paul's offensive assault.

Opposing starter Devin Smeltzer cruised through his 4.0 scoreless innings with just two hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts. Griffin Jax followed with 2.0 hitless frames to pick up the win.

The Bats prevented the shutout in the bottom of the eighth when TJ Friedl doubled, took third on a single from Alejo Lopez and crossed home on an RBI two-bagger from Jake Bauers. Bauers has now driven in a run during each of his last three games.

Bernardo Flores was called into duty late for the spot start for Louisville and suffered the loss with two runs (one earned) over 2.0 innings.

