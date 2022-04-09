Contributions All Around as Saints Crush Bats 11-1

LOUSVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints lineup is deep. When everyone is clicking, pitchers are going to have a difficult time getting them out. That happened on Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. All nine hitters collected a hit, eight of nine scored a run, and eight of nine drove in a run as the Saints demolished the Louisville Bats 11-1. The win improves the Saints to 4-1 on the season.

For the fifth consecutive game the Saints got on the board first and for the third time in five games they scored in the first. Jose Miranda reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Miguel Hernandez. Royce Lewis drew a walk. With two outs Daniel Robertson singled to right scoring Miranda putting the Saints up 1-0.

The Saints exploded for four runs in the third, the highest scoring inning of the season. Lewis got it started with his first Triple-A home run, a solo shot to the opposite field in right, making it 2-0 Saints. With one out, Kyle Garlick walked and Robertson singled putting runners at first and second. After a walk to Jake Cave loaded the bases, Elliot Soto made it 4-0 with a two-run double to right. Two batters later, Caleb Hamilton's single knocked home a run making it 5-0.

In the fourth, the Saints tacked on another run as Lewis walked and two batters later Garlick tripled him home increasing the lead to 6-0. Lewis finished the day 2-3 with a double, homer, RBI, two runs scored, and three walks.

The Saints continued adding to their lead in the fifth as Chance Sisco hit a solo homer to right making it 7-0. Sisco became the seventh player to homer in his Saints debut. Three singles by Hamilton, Jose Miranda and Trevor Larnach provided the eighth run.

They kept pouring it on in the eighth when the Saints loaded the bases with nobody out. Robertson led off with a walk, Jake Cave singled, and Soto walked. With one out Hamilton came through with a two-run single and Jose Miranda followed with a sacrifice fly that finished the scoring for the Saints as they led 11-0. Hamilton finished with a career tying high three hits and knocked in three.

Not to be overshadowed was the Saints pitching. Devin Smeltzer got the start and went 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking three and striking out two. The Saints starters have allowed just three runs in 20.2 innings pitched, a 1.31 ERA.

Griffin Jax made his 2022 Saints debut and worked 2.0 hitless, scoreless innings while walking one and striking out two. Jovani Moran allowed the lone run in 1.1 innings of relief and Yennier Cano retired all five batters he faced, fanning three.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (central). The Saints send RHP Jake Faria (NR) to the mound against Bats RHP Ben Lively (0-1, 1.80). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on MiLB.TV.

