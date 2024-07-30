Late Offense Powers Fireflies over Woodpeckers

July 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Emmanuel Reyes

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Emmanuel Reyes(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies scored three runs in the final two innings to win 5-2 over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Tuesday night at Segra Stadium.

The Fireflies pushed forward again in the eighth. Austin Charles lined a single up the middle with the bases loaded to plate Aldrin Lucas to push Columbia in front 3-2. While Hyungchan Um was at the plate, reliever Hudson Leach hurled a wild pitch to the back stop, which scored Erick Torres to double Columbia's lead.

Jhonny Perdomo dealt the knock-out blow. He hit a 105 MPH triple over the head of center fielder Kenni Gomez and then charged home on a wild pitch later in the inning to push Columbia in front 5-2.

The Fireflies hopped on the board first in the top of the third inning. Brennon McNair led the frame off with a base knock and stole second and third to set the table for the top of the order. Erick Torres grounded out to third with no one out to score McNair and break the scoreless tie.

McNair stole a season-best three bags in the game Tuesday. He now has nine stolen bases on the season.

The next inning, Derlin Figueroa doubled and advanced to third on a single from Hyungchan Um. After that, Erick Pena lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Figueroa and make Columbia's lead 2-0.

Starter Emmanuel Reyes was tabbed for a no-decision despite working six, one-run innings. The righty allowed a pair of hits, including a solo homer to Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and punched out five Woodpeckers in his start. He tossed 70 pitches, 52 of which landed for strikes.

Fayetteville tied the game off the bat of Ochoa Jr. in the seventh. He singled off Nicholas Regalado (W, 5-3) to bring home Kenni Gomez to bring the score to 2-2. Regalado worked a scoreless eighth before getting the ball to righty Elvis Novas (S, 3) for the ninth frame.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow morning at 11:05 am. RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Anderson Brito (3-0, 0.61 ERA).

Columbia returns home August 6 for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers highlighted by Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night Saturday, August 10 and Cane's Night presented by Nucor Friday, August 9 with a Carolina Hurricane's replica jersey giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.