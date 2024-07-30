Late Rally Falls Short in Series Opener with Wood Ducks

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: A four-run barrage in the bottom of the 8th gave hope to the home crowd and put the tying run in the on-deck circle, but the GreenJackets could not close an early gap and fell 9-5 against the Down East Wood Ducks in their first meeting of the year.

After 16 days away from home, the GreenJackets returned home to SRP Park looking to right the ship after a difficult road trip out of the All-Star break. The 'Jackets took advantage of the return to home and scored first for the first time in the last 9 games, utilizing an RBI single from Cam Magee to take a 1-0 lead.

Down East rebounded to equalize immediately, as Marcos Torres wasted no time tying the game by leading off the top of the 3rd with a solo shot off of Garrett Baumann. The Wood Ducks didn't let up either, scoring four in the 4th capped by another bomb from Torres to chase Baumann and hand him his second consecutive loss. Reliever Juan Sanchez allowed a leadoff homer to Echedry Vargas to begin the 5th, and Down East took an emphatic 6-1 lead.

After scoring in the 2nd, the Jackets were held in check by starter Paul Bonzagni, who struck out a career-high 10 batters in 6+ innings. Bonzagni did not allow another hit in his final 4.2 innings, earning his 4th win of the season. He left with an 8-1 lead, and turned the ball over to Josh Trentadue to close it out. After a scoreless 7th, Trentadue was battered to the tune of four runs in the 8th, led by RBI doubles from Luis Guanipa and Will Verdung, to make the game interesting and cut the score to 8-5.

Once again, the Wood Ducks responded in fast fashion, manufacturing a run on a hit by pitch, steal, single, and double play against Adel Dilone. In a non-save situation, closer Victor Simeon came on and worked a scoreless 9th to lock down the win for Down East. The victory pushes Down East back to .500 in the 2nd half, and runs their win streak to 5 straight.

Tomorrow, the GreenJackets look to end their losing streak behind Didier Fuentes, who has been phenomenal this season, especially at home. It's Warrior Wednesday at SRP Park, meaning the GreenJackets will don their camouflage uniforms once more. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, and tickets are available online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or at the box office at SRP Park.

