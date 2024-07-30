Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 7.30

The Fireflies kick-off a road trip with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Stadium at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-3, 3.74 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Luis Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

MCNAIR LIFTS FIREFLIES TO THIRD WALK-OFF WIN OF WEEK: The Fireflies mastered the close game this week vs the Lynchburg Hillcats. Sunday, it was Brennon McNair who sliced a single over the head of Tommy Hawke in left field to score Derlin Figueroa to lead Columbia to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings at Segra Park. It was the Fireflies third walk-off win of the week and their fifth of the season. Each of the Fireflies last four games have come down to the final at-bat of the game and the last three games have gone to extra innings at Segra Park.

THE POWER OF CUATRO: Sunday, Austin Charles had his third four-hit game of his career and the second he has notched for the Fireflies in 2024. The only other Fireflies player with four hits in a game during the 2024 season is Daniel Vazquez, who is currently on the Injured List for Columbia.

TUMULTUOUS TORRES: Erick Torres has had a week to remember, beginning with a walk-off double Saturday to score Diego Guzman in the 11th to beat Lynchburg. The Fireflies speedster kept the ball rolling Saturday, as he slapped his second homer of the season and July to bring the Fireflies within one of Lynchburg. He also scored the first run of the game. Torres is starting to come out of a mid-season slump, and he has drawn nine walks in his last 10 games to push his on-base percentage to .442 over the stretch. He trails only Dionmy Salon for the highest on-base percentage on the team over his last 10 games.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. Saturday, he worked his most innings in a a game since returning from the Injured List. He allowed three runs (two earned) in five frames against the Lynchburg Hillcats. He's only allowed three earned runs in his last two starts (nine innings).

THIS IS 45: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in an RBI, giving him 45 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 45 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.85. Jarold Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 18.2 innings (0.48 ERA). In his last 13 outings, he has 20 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.2% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's 11 inning contest, he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last four appearances, Hansell has allowed only two earned runs over 14.1 innings (1.26 ERA).

HANGING IN THE BALANCE: The Fireflies have two suspended games that will be completed on the final two Tuesdays of the year. They are losing to Augusta 6-0 and beating Charleston 2-0 in the games.

