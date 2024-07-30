Charleston Takes Opener from Mudcats

July 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Gary Gill Hill turned in his seventh quality start of the season as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-1 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Five County Stadium.

Charleston (46-48 overall, 19-10 second half) got a gem from Gill Hill (W, 4-1) allowing just one earned run and six hits over seven innings of work with seven punchouts.

The RiverDogs took an early lead in the opening inning on a double by Adrian Santana who scored on an error for the 1-0 advantage. That lead would grow to 2-0 in the third when Narciso Polanco opened the frame against Manuel Rodriguez (L, 4-6) with a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

Carolina (57-38 overall, 16-14 second half) got a run back in the fifth on a Reece Walling single to make it 2-1 but that would be as close as the Mudcats would get.

In the seventh inning, Charleston would hit their second home run of the game, a two-run shot off the bat of Enderson Delgado, his fourth of the season and a 4-1 advantage.

The RiverDogs added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth on back-to-back hits from Raudelis Martinez and Jose Perez for the final 6-1 margin.

Carolina and Charleston will square off again on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats hand the ball to RHP Enniel Cortez (0-2, 4.05) while the RiverDogs will counter with RHP Garrett Edwards (0-0, 3.00).

