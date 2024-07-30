Nats Falter Late against Lynchburg
July 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA - The Nats surrendered a late lead in the series opener at Lynchburg, as the Hillcats walked off with a 5-4 win. FXBG is now 20-11 (55-42), and the 'Cats are 14-17 (51-46) after the victory.
Yohandy Morales began a rehab stint with the Nats, and got right to work with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Caleb Farmer doubled the lead in the second with an 11-pitch at-bat leading to an RBI double.
Lynchburg battled back in the bottom of the inning, with a one-out double followed by an RBI single from Juan Benjamin. Logun Clark then put the Hillcats in front with a two-run home run.
The Freddies grabbed that lead right back, as Elijah Green crushed his ninth homer of the year in the third inning, to make it 4-3 Nationals.
That score held until the bottom of the eighth, when Lynchburg put runners on the corners with one out for Luis Merejo. He then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Welbyn Francisca in to level the game at 4-4.
Lynchburg wasted little time in the ninth inning, getting a leadoff double followed by a single to put the winning run at third base. Samuel Vasquez got the next man out, but Tommy Hawke followed with a game-winning sac fly for the Hillcats. Robert Weigelnik (3-2) earned the win, and Vasquez (4-2) took the loss.
In game two, Mikey Tepper (1-0, 2.04) makes his return from the IL against Jackson Humphries (1-5, 4.20) in a 6:30 start.
