Nats Falter Late against Lynchburg

July 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Nats surrendered a late lead in the series opener at Lynchburg, as the Hillcats walked off with a 5-4 win. FXBG is now 20-11 (55-42), and the 'Cats are 14-17 (51-46) after the victory.

Yohandy Morales began a rehab stint with the Nats, and got right to work with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Caleb Farmer doubled the lead in the second with an 11-pitch at-bat leading to an RBI double.

Lynchburg battled back in the bottom of the inning, with a one-out double followed by an RBI single from Juan Benjamin. Logun Clark then put the Hillcats in front with a two-run home run.

The Freddies grabbed that lead right back, as Elijah Green crushed his ninth homer of the year in the third inning, to make it 4-3 Nationals.

That score held until the bottom of the eighth, when Lynchburg put runners on the corners with one out for Luis Merejo. He then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Welbyn Francisca in to level the game at 4-4.

Lynchburg wasted little time in the ninth inning, getting a leadoff double followed by a single to put the winning run at third base. Samuel Vasquez got the next man out, but Tommy Hawke followed with a game-winning sac fly for the Hillcats. Robert Weigelnik (3-2) earned the win, and Vasquez (4-2) took the loss.

In game two, Mikey Tepper (1-0, 2.04) makes his return from the IL against Jackson Humphries (1-5, 4.20) in a 6:30 start.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.