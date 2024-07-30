Tied Game Turns South Late in Loss to Columbia

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-54, 14-17 2nd Half) returned to Segra Stadium on Tuesday night and saw a 2-2 tied game turn south in the eighth inning, falling to the Columbia Fireflies (51-43, 16-13) 5-2 in the series opener. The loss was the fifth straight for Fayetteville and dropped the Woodpeckers to 0-7 on the season against Columbia.

Righty Luis Garcia made his Fayetteville debut on the mound and started the night with four strikeouts over two scoreless frames. The 20-year-old, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for former Woodpecker Corey Julks in a May trade, allowed a single and a run in the third on an RBI groundout from Erik Torres. Abel Mercedes replaced Rodriguez after the run came across and picked up the final two outs of the frame.

Sandy Mejia (L, 4-6) entered from the bullpen in the fourth inning and allowed three straight hits, plus a sacrifice-fly to Erick Pena that jumped the Columbia lead to 2-0. Mejia settled in thereafter, retiring nine straight hitters over a scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh inning.

Fayetteville stormed back in the middle innings thanks to Nehomar Ochoa Jr. The 18-year-old, who will celebrate his 19th birthday on Wednesday, clubbed a solo homer off Emmanuel Reyes to left-center field in the bottom of the fourth that cut the game to 2-1. Reyes completed a quality start, allowing the lone run on two hits across six innings of work.

Ochoa Jr. connected for another timely swing in the bottom of the seventh against Nicholas Regalado (W, 5-3), singling home Kenni Gomez to level the contest 2-2.

Columbia put an end to Mejia's scoreless stretch in the top of the eighth, loading up the bases on two walks and a single. Austin Charles delivered the go-ahead swing, swatting a single into center field for a 3-2 lead. Hudson Leach took over from the bullpen and inherited the bases loaded with one out and allowed another run to cross on a wild pitch for a 4-2 Columbia lead.

In the ninth with Leach returning to the mound, Johnny Perdomo tripled and scored on a wild pitch to cap Columbia's 5-2 advantage. Elvis Novas (SV, 3) closed out the game with a scoreless ninth for the save.

The Woodpeckers have a quick turnaround with a 11:05 AM game scheduled for Wednesday morning on Camp Day. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Anderson Brito and Columbia will counter with RHP Hiro Wyatt on the mound.

