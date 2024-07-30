Pelicans Edge Shorebirds in 11 Inning Marathon

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-60, 13-18) fell in a back-and-forth game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (44-52, 15-15) on Tuesday night by a final of 9-8 in 11 innings.

The Shorebirds took the first lead in the second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jake Cunningham who plated Aron Estrada to make it 1-0. Stiven Acevedo quickly extended the lead to 2-0 with a solo home run, his sixth homer of the season.

Myrtle Beach took advantage of three walks in the third and tied the game with a two-run single by Christian Hernandez.

The Pelicans took the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Eriandys Ramon, followed by a run-scoring single by Christian Oliva to take a 4-2 advantage.

Delmarva punched back in the bottom half of the frame as Jake Cunningham pulled the Shorebirds within one with an RBI single. Stiven Acevedo tied the game with a groundout with Anderson De Los Santos touching home on the play, making it a 4-4 game.

It remained 4-4 in the seventh, but Delmarva made their move and regained the lead on a run-scoring single by Thomas Sosa with the bases loaded. Braylin Tavera hit into a double-play moments later, but with the bases still loaded it manufactured a run as Cole Urman touched home, giving the Shorebirds a 6-4 lead.

With two outs in the eighth, Myrtle Beach answered again thanks to an RBI triple by Eriandys Ramon, followed by an RBI single from Anderson Suriel to even the game again at six.

After a scoreless ninth, the Pelicans regained the lead in the tenth on an RBI double by Jacob Wetzel, but Jiorgeny Casimiri worked through the rest of the inning, stranding the bases-loaded to keep it a one-run game at 7-6.

The Shorebirds small-balled their way to a run as a sacrifice bunt, followed by a sacrifice fly by Braylin Tavera knotted the game up at seven, forcing an 11th inning.

Jacob Wetzel delivered again for Myrtle Beach in the 11th as he drove home two with two outs on a triple to centerfield, making 9-7 Pelicans.

Aron Estrada quickly put Delmarva in business with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning to make it 9-8. After a walk to Anderson De Los Santos and a successful sacrifice bunt by Jake Cunningham, the Shorebirds put the tying run at third and the winning run at second with one out. However, Shane Marshall struck out the next two Delmarva batters to deny the Shorebirds' rally, giving them a 9-8 victory in the series opener.

Shane Marshall (2-2) picked up the win in relief with Jiorgeny Casimiri (3-2) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to even the series on Wednesday as Eccel Correa takes the mound versus Nazir Mulè for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

