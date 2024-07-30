RiverDogs Control First Ever Game in Zebulon from Start to Finish, Win 6-1

Zebulon, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs existed in the same league as the Carolina Mudcats for three years without making a trip to Five County Stadium. In their first opportunity, the RiverDogs took an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 6-1 series-opening victory.

The RiverDogs (19-10, 46-48) didn't wait long to get on the scoreboard, attacking Manuel Rodriguez in the game's first stanza. Adrian Santana doubled with one out, moved to third on a groundout by Jhon Diaz and scored when shortstop Filippo Di Turi misplayed Angel Mateo's chopper to short. The error handed the RiverDogs an early 1-0 advantage.

There was no good fortune involved in the second run scored by Charleston. Leadoff hitter Narciso Polanco crushed his fourth home run of the season over the right field wall to make it 2-0. The long ball was his third of July.

RiverDogs starter Gary Gill Hill rolled through the first 4.0 innings, striking out seven in that span, before running into some minor trouble in the fifth. Josh Adamczewski ripped a double to the right field corner to start the inning and then scored when Reece Walling's groundball toward first took a wicked hop over the glove of Raudelis Martinez. That brought Carolina (16-14, 56-38) within 2-1. Gill Hill earned the win by allowing that lone run over 7.0 innings. He struck out seven.

Charleston's offense went to work on some insurance later in the contest. In the seventh, Noah Myers led off with a single, chasing Rodriguez in the process. Brailin Rodriguez followed and quickly allowed a two-run home run to Enderson Delgado as the margin swelled to 4-1. In the top of the ninth, Martinez tacked on a run with an RBI triple to the left field corner and Jose Perez followed with a single that made it 6-1.

Dalton Fowler tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Luis Hernandez closed the game by working around a pair of walks in the ninth. The trio combined to limit Carolina to six hits.

At the plate, Polanco paced all hitters by going 3-5 with a home run, RBI and run scored. Myers, Martinez and Perez all added two hits. Carolina received two hits from Walling and Daniel Guilarte.

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Garrett Edwards (0-0, 3.00) will make his second appearance for the RiverDogs on the mound as the starting pitcher. Opposing him will be Carolina RHP Enniel Cortez (0-2, 4.05).

