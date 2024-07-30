Pelicans Outlast Shorebirds 9-8 in Extras

Despite losing several leads, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-8 in eleven innings in the series opener Tuesday night. The Birds' sixth win in a row improved their record to 44-52 and 15-15 in the second half. The Shorebirds dropped to 36-60 and 13-18 in the second half.

With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Jacob Wetzel (2-5, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, BB) ripped a two-run triple to give the Pelicans a 9-7 lead which pushed them to victory. Cristian Hernandez (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) and Eriandys Ramon (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI) each brought home a pair of runs in the win.

Shane Marshall (2-2) allowed two unearned runs in two innings but took the win after holding the lead. Kenten Egbert allowed four earned runs in four innings off five hits and two walks.

Delmarva collected 10 hits with Aron Estrada (3-4, 2B, RBI, BB) leading the team. Stiven Acevedo (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) and Jake Cunningham (1-3, 2 RBI) each brought home multiple runs in the loss.

After allowing the final two runs, Jiorgeny Casimiri (3-2) took the loss with two runs, one earned in his two innings. Starter Ty Weatherly lasted just shy of three innings with one earned run.

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

