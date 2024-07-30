Hillcats' Arms Hold up in 5-4 Victory

Behind a depleted pitching staff, the Lynchburg Hillcats walked-off the Fredericksburg Nationals by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday evening.

The drama began before the game even began with two former Hillcats players being traded to the Nationals yesterday. Then, to add to the tension, the Hillcats scheduled starting pitcher, Jacob Bresnahan, was traded roughly three hours before first pitch.

Lynchburg would turn to Jack Jasiak to try and pick up the start on short notice. Yohandy Morales would get to him in the first inning in his first rehab appearance, delivering a solo shot to left to give Fredericksburg the lead. Caleb Farmer would double home a run in the second to extend the lead up to two.

In the bottom of the frame, Juan Benjamin would single Wuilfredo Antunez to score, cutting the deficit in half. One batter later, Logun Clark, in his first game as a Hillcat, blasted a two-run shot to left field, putting the Hillcats in front, 3-2.

The lead would not last long as Elijah Green would match Clark in the third inning with a two-run home run of his own, moving the Nationals back in front.

The game would go quiet as Wardquelin Vasquez would enter from the bullpen for Lynchburg. Carrying the pitching staff, Vasquez would complete four innings, not allow a run, while racking up six strikeouts.

It would be the eighth inning when the Hillcats would scratch the tying run across, courtesy of Luis Merejo in his Lynchburg debut. A sacrifice fly to right field would even the score at four.

In the ninth, Juan Benjamin would lead off the inning with a double, ending up at third after a Clark base knock. Tommy Hawke would step to the box and slap a deep fly ball to left for a sacrifice fly, winning the ballgame for Lynchburg.

The Hillcats and Nationals return to Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

