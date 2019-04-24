Late Indians Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Defeat at Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Sean Newcomb held the Indianapolis Indians to two runs over his seven innings, but it took a running catch by Rafael Ortega in center field in the ninth for the Gwinnett Stripers to hang on and beat the Tribe, 7-6. The Indians scored four runs in the last two frames and had the tying run aboard when the game's final out was made.

Ryan LaMarre wasted no time giving Gwinnett (10-9) the lead, as he hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first over the center-field wall. The leadoff homer was equaled by the Tribe in the second. Indianapolis (10-8) loaded the bases with no outs, but they had to settle for just one run that scored on Jake Elmore's sacrifice fly.

The game remained tied until the fifth. After an infield hit by LaMarre, Andres Blanco bounced a home run off the top of the wall in right field to give the Stripers back the lead.

Gwinnett opened that new advantage even further with three runs in the sixth. The frame began with four straight hits, as both Raffy Lopez and Travis Demeritte knocked in runs with liners. The final run of the inning was sent home by Luis Marte's sacrifice fly.

Steven Baron clubbed a home run with two outs in the top of the seventh for his first longball of the year, but Lopez doubled in yet another run for Gwinnett in the bottom half to erase Baron's homer.

The comeback trail would be reignited in the top of the eighth for Indy. With Will Craig and Lonnie Chisenhall aboard, Patrick Kivlehan slammed his second home run of the season to left field. It cut the Gwinnett lead to just two, 7-5. In the ninth, Alfredo Reyes made it a one-run game with a two-single. Eric Wood then clubbed a ball to center field, but Ortega ran it down at the warning track to end the game.

Newcomb (1-1) fanned seven batters in his seven frames and did not issue a walk. At one point from the third through the seventh, he retired 14 batters in a row. JT Brubaker (2-1) allowed three runs in his five frames to pick up the loss. He struck out five and only walked one, but two of the four hits he allowed went for home runs.

Indianapolis will try and avoid the sweep on Thursday afternoon, first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Eduardo Vera (0-1, 3.38) will take the mound for the Indians in search of his first Triple-A victory. The club returns home to Victory Field on Monday, April 29.

