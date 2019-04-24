Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (10:35 a.m.)

April 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 24, 2019 | 10:35 a.m. ET | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Game 17 | Road Game # 10

BUFFALO BISONS (4-11, 6th, -8.0 North) at SYRACUSE METS (12-7, 2nd, -2.0 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 13.94) vs. RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 4.97)

Today's Game

This morning the Bisons and Syracuse Mets are meeting for the third game of a four-game series. Buffalo is still in search of their first win in the series. The Herd is also looking for its first run in 17 innings, after being shutout for the first time on the season Tuesday.

Last Game: BUF 0, SYR 2

DH Gregor Blanco clubbed a lead-off home run for the Mets in the bottom of the 1st inning, and it was all the offense that Drew Gagnon would need. The right hander tossed seven scoreless innings in the start for Syracuse, scattering three hits and striking out six along the way. Each of the Bisons' three hits were singles, with the team not pushing a runner into scoring position in the loss.

Syracuse (0-2)

Last season the Bisons split the season series with the Syracuse Chiefs, the last season affiliated with the Washington Nationals. The team is now the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, adopting the same nickname as their parent club.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley is making his third start of the season. It is the second straight road start for the right hander, working for the first time in seven days. Reid-Foley went five innings on 4/17 at Pawtucket, receiving a no decision. The righty notched six strikeouts, his highest total through three starts, while allowing four hits and four runs against the PawSox.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio collected one of the Bisons' three base hits in Tuesday's loss. The Triple-A rookie continues to lead the team in several offensive categories, including his .388 average at the plate.

Bisons Bullpen

Three relievers combined to work the final three innings on Tuesday, allowing just three hits and one unearned to the Mets. RHP Conor Fisk collected two strikeouts, in addition to Zach Jackson and Justin Shafer combining to throw 1.2 innings without giving up a hit.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (11-13) made a late comeback on Tuesday thanks to a Rowdy Tellez grand slam, but it was not enough in the team's 7-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants. RHP Trent Thornton suffered the defeat for the Blue Jays, allowing four runs to the visitors. The game was the first for OF Kevin Pillar since being traded to SF earlier this season. The quick two-game series concludes this afternoon at 4:07 p.m. with RHP Clay Buchholz taking the hill for the Jays. After an off day tomorrow, the homestand continues with a three-game weekend series against the Oakland A's at Rogers Centre.

