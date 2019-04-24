Derby at the Diamond Saturday, April 27

April 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are paying homage to the most exciting two minutes in sports with "Derby at the Diamond" set for this Saturday, April 27 at Louisville Slugger Field. The first 2,500 fans that night will receive a Vintage Derby Glass Giveaway, courtesy of Derby and Sports Memorabilia.

The Derby City Mint Juleps make their return on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Bourbon flights for $3 will be available at the Four Roses bar behind Section 115. Exclusive Derby City Mint Julep souvenir cups will also be sold on the main concourse for only $10.

Steve Witt, owner of Derby and Sports Memorabilia, will be in the Hall of Fame at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, April 26 from noon through the Bats' night game, and on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. through that night's game.

Special guests on Saturday (from 7-9 p.m., subject to change) include: Pat Day (Lil E. Tee; 1992 Derby Winner), Mike Manganello (Dust Commander; 1970 Derby Winner), Sandy Hawley (Over 9,000 career victories), Steve Cauthen (Affirmed; 1978 Triple Crown winner) & Chris McCarron (Alysheba & Go For Gin; 1987 & 1994 Derby winners).

$10 gets an autograph from all jockeys with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF). A portion of all sales by Derby and Sports Memorabilia silent auctions and merchandise sales will also benefit the PDJF.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.