Bats Drop Rain-Shortened Game to Bulls, 4-2

April 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (8-12) dropped Wednesday's middle game to the Durham Bulls (8-10) by a 4-2 score at Louisville Slugger Field. The game was called after five innings, the second time in Louisville's last three home games that have been shortened due to rain.

The Bats jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, when Nick Senzel came around to score on a Christian Colon RBI groundout. Senzel, who appeared in his second game of the 2019 season, opened the contest with a ground-rule double that hopped over the center field wall. Louisville tacked on another run in the second inning, when an error by Durham's left fielder Jason Coats allowed Nick Longhi to score on a Rob Refsnyder single.

The lead did not last long, with Durham scoring a run in the third and another pair in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. The Bulls tied the game on a Michael Brosseau home run, and took the lead the very next at-bat on a Christian Arroyo homer. The homers were the first back-to-back long balls that Louisville has surrendered this season.

Right-hander Jose Lopez (1-2, 5.21) pitched the entire game for Louisville, giving up four earned runs on six hits and the two homers, walking two and striking out six on 89 pitches, 56 strikes. Durham starting pitcher, right-hander Aaron Slegers (1-0, 4.35) also pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, while allowing five hits, walking none and striking out two. Both starters were credited with complete games.

The Bats and Bulls are back at it on Thursday for the series finale, with right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 3.60) set to pitcher for Louisville as they try to avoid being swept for the first time this season. Left-hander Ryan Merritt (1-1, 7.27) will go for Durham for the 7 p.m. first pitch, with Louisville then set to face off against the Norfolk Tides in a three-game series that starts Friday to finish off the six-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.