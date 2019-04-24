'Riders Blank Wings Wednesday

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Rochester Red Wings 5-0 Wednesday night at Frontier Field. The series wraps up with an 11:05 a.m. day game Thursday, when the Wings will take the field as the Rochester Plates.

Rehabbing Twins Gabriel Moya and Matt Magill opened the game for the Red Wings. Moya got through the first only allowing one hit and striking out one, and Magill faced two batters in the second, giving up one hit before being replaced by Red Wings primary pitcher Daniel Camarena. Camarena was able to get one out before he gave up a single to Kellin Deglan, and an RBI single to Billy Burns, scoring Mandy Alvarez and giving Scranton/WB a 1-0 lead. The run was charged to Magill.

The RailRiders extended their lead in the top of the third with a solo home run off the bat of Ryan McBroom making the score 2-0.

Camarena got into trouble again in the sixth when he gave up singles to Alvarez and Wendell Rijo. Andrew Vasquez came on in relief and allowed the two baserunners to score on a dropped third strike and a walk with the bases loaded to make Scranton/WB's lead 4-0. Both runs were charged to Camarena. He finished the night with 4.1 innings pitched allowing five hits, one earned run, no walks while striking out six. Of the 71 pitches he threw, 49 were for strikes.

The Red Wings were unable to score against RailRiders starter Chance Adams. His final line was 6.0 innings, three hits, no runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Scranton/WB made the score 5-0 in the top of the eighth with an RBI groundout by Trey Amburgey.

Mike Morin worked two relief innings, allowing an unearned run while striking out two. Austin Adams pitched the ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out the side.

The RailRiders out-hit the Red Wings 11-3.

Winning pitcher: C. Adams (1-1)

Losing pitcher: Magill (0-1)

Save: Feyereisen (1)

NOTES: Player moves: LHP Daniel Camarena was added to the roster from Double-A Pensacola, LHP Gabriel Moya was returned from his MLB rehab assignment and optioned to Rochester, RHP Kohl Stewart and RHP Fernando Romero were recalled by Minnesota, INF Drew Maggi was optioned to Double-A Pensacola, and OF Jake Cave and RHP Tyler Duffey were optioned to Rochester. The Wings will need to make roster moves before Cave and Duffey are activated.

