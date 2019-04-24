Irvin Leads IronPigs to Win in Game Two
April 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After slugging their way to a win in game one, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (14-4) pitched their way to a 3-1 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox (7-11) in game two of their three game set.
The game was scoreless until the third inning. Andrew Romine singled home the game's first run, and then the next batter, Deivy Grullon, stung a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Lehigh Valley.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Cozens tripled down the right field line and came all the way around to score on a throwing error into third base from Gorkys Hernandez, which made the score 3-0.
Iron Pigs starter Cole Irvin (W, 2-0) threw 6 scoreless innings, giving up only 3 hits and walking 2. Last year's International League Most Valuable Pitcher held the PawSox without a hit through the first three innings.
The PawSox got a run in the ninth inning thanks to an RBI single from Jantzen Witte.
In his season debut, PawSox hurler Teddy Stankiewicz (L, 0-1) tossed 6 innings, giving up 7 hits, 3 runs (all earned) while walking 4 and striking out 6. Stankiewicz retired the final 6 batters he faced.
The PawSox wrap up their three-game series with the Iron Pigs at McCoy Stadium tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (1-0, 1.13 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Iron Pigs righty Enyel De Los Santos (2-0, 2.81 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 11:35 a.m.
Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.
