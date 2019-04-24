SWB Game Notes

April 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-8) @ ROCHESTER RED WINGS (7-11)

RHP Chance Adams (0-1, 10.32) vs. LHP Gabriel Moya (NR)

| Game No. 17 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | April 24, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

ROCHESTER, NY (April 23, 2019) -- The story Tuesday night in Rochester was Red Wings starting pitcher Lewis Thorpe, and he stifled the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders offensive attack over eight innings en route to an 8-1 victory on a blustery night at Frontier Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped on Thorpe early with a solo home run by Gosuke Katoh. It was the fifth homer of the year for Katoh in his 41st at-bat, to tie Mike Ford for the team lead just over two weeks into the season. A season ago, Katoh homered five times, needing 392 AB fewer to hit the mark in 2019. After drilling a home run to right-centerfield for his first Triple-A homer in Buffalo during the opening series of the season, the left-hander's last four homers have all been driven to left-centerfield, including Tuesday's 369-footer.

After allowing the home run, Thorpe dialed in and retired the next 18 men that he faced until Ryan McBroom doubled in the 7th inning. One night after going 0-for-their-final-17, Thorpe added to the pitching dominance for Rochester as the difficult stretch ran to 1-for-37 at one point spanning the two games.

Thorpe set a new career-high with 8.0 innings pitched and matched his career-high with 12 strikeouts, which he logged in his previous start. After not having struck out 10+ batters multiple times in any season in his career, he exited Tuesday night having done it in consecutive starts.

AN OLD FRIEND: LHP Daniel Camarena is expected to pitch at some point Wednesday for the Rochester Red Wings against his old organization in the New York Yankees. A season ago, he was released by the Yankees May 20th after 8G/8GS with the RailRiders, going 2-3, 5.03 ERA in 39.0 IP, 44 H (.288 BAA), 20 BB, 34 K. Four days later he was signed by the San Francisco Giants and assigned to Triple-A Sacramento where he made 16 of his final 17 appearances of the season (7/22 @ Akron: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2ER, BB, 2 K). This year he signed with the Minnesota Twins January 19th and is set to make his season debut. Over parts of three seasons with the RailRiders (2016-2018) he appeared in 17G/15GS (80.2 IP, 42R/39ER -- 4.35 ERA) going 6-6 over that stretch. His biggest triumph came in Game 4 of the 2016 Governor's Cup series against the Gwinnett Braves in which Camarena went 5.1 IP without allowing a hit as the RailRiders secured a 3-0 win, and the International League title.

LARGE LEADS SLIP: Monday night marked the third time over the first 15 games of the season that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders allowed a team to rally from a deficit of 5+ runs. The first time it happened was the third game of the year, April 6 in Buffalo when the RailRiders led 8-3 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, ultimately losing 10-8. It happened less than a week later April 11 when an 8-1 lead going into the top of the 5th inning evaporated, but the RailRiders rallied in 10 innings to win 9-8.

RUNNING LIKE CRAZY: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 16-for-19 SB over the first 16G of the year, including 3 more SB Monday. Leading the way is OF Billy Burns who is 6-for-6 SB which puts him 2 SB off the IL lead.

STRIKEOUT RATE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter Wednesday night against the Rochester Red Wings with only the 9th-most strikeouts (155 K) as a team in the International League but the 3rd-highest strikeout rate (155 K in 132.0 IP; 10.6 K/9) behind the league-leading Rochester Red Wings (196 K in 148.0 IP; 11.9 K/9). The RailRiders enter their series vs. Rochester ranked 8th in the IL in ERA at 4.73 which is a couple pegs higher than the Red Wings who rank 13/14 at a 6.30 ERA. Last season, the RailRiders ranked 5th in ERA (3.71), 3rd in K (1,179) and 2nd in K/9 (Durham: 9.4; Pawtucket: 9.0; SWB: 8.9). A few games into the series and that number has jumped to a 5.25 ERA for SWB.

