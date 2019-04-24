Irvin, IronPigs keep rolling

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-4) 3-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox (7-11) at McCoy Stadium on Wednesday night cemented their best start in their 12-year history. Cole Irvin (2-0) led the charge as he pitched six scoreless innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Andrew Romine hit an RBI single off Teddy Stankiewicz (0-1) in the top of the third inning that scored Shane Robinson and gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Deivy Grullon added a sacrifice fly off Stankiewicz in the inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Dylan Cozens recorded a triple off Stankiewicz in the top of the fifth inning then scored on a throwing error by Josh Tobias that gave the Pigs a 3-0 lead.

Pawtucket got a run off Yacksel Rios in the bottom of the ninth inning as Jantzen Witte hit an RBI single that scored Rusney Castillo. Rios earned his first save of the season by striking out Oscar Hernandez to end the game.

Austin Davis extended his scoreless inning streak to 11 innings by pitching a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning. Grullon's 12-game on-base streak and 8-game hitting streak came to an end on Wednesday night.

The IronPigs play for the sweep at McCoy Stadium on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

