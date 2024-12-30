Landon DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week
December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 29!
DuPont, an '09-born defenseman, participated in two games this week, both victories over the Seattle Thunderbirds. He netted a powerplay goal with an assist and five shots on goal on Friday, Dec. 27 at Climate Pledge Arena, helping the Tips to a 5-3 win in front of 8,872 fans. DuPont followed up that performance with two goals and an assist with four shots on Saturday, Dec. 28 in a 6-1 win. He was named first star of the game for his performance before a sold-out crowd of 8,249 at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Landon DuPont currently ranks fourth on the Silvertips and first amongst all WHL rookies in scoring with nine goals and a team-leading 28 assists on the season. Seventeen of his 37 points have come on the powerplay. His +22 defensive rating is tied for the best amongst all WHL rookies and fifth in the league amongst defensemen.
DuPont was previously recognized as WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2024
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2024 - Tri-City Americans
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week - Everett Silvertips
- Iginla's Historic Hat-Trick Earns Rookie of the Week Honour - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Fifteen-Year-Old Defenceman DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week - WHL
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Ride Six-Game Heater into Busy Week - Portland Winterhawks
- At the Hangar - January 2025 - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 37 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Host Wheat Kings in Four Broncos Memorial Game - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Landon DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week
- Silvertips Complete Weekend Sweep of Seattle with 6-1 Home Win
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick
- Silvertips Close out First Half with 4-1 Win over Tri-City