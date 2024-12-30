Landon DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week

EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 29!

DuPont, an '09-born defenseman, participated in two games this week, both victories over the Seattle Thunderbirds. He netted a powerplay goal with an assist and five shots on goal on Friday, Dec. 27 at Climate Pledge Arena, helping the Tips to a 5-3 win in front of 8,872 fans. DuPont followed up that performance with two goals and an assist with four shots on Saturday, Dec. 28 in a 6-1 win. He was named first star of the game for his performance before a sold-out crowd of 8,249 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Landon DuPont currently ranks fourth on the Silvertips and first amongst all WHL rookies in scoring with nine goals and a team-leading 28 assists on the season. Seventeen of his 37 points have come on the powerplay. His +22 defensive rating is tied for the best amongst all WHL rookies and fifth in the league amongst defensemen.

DuPont was previously recognized as WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October.

