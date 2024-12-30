Iginla's Historic Hat-Trick Earns Rookie of the Week Honour

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced their weekly award winners on Monday afternoon with Oil Kings forward Joe Iginla earning the Rookie of the Week award after he came back from the break with a bang.

In two games this past weekend, Iginla scored three goals and added one assist for four points as the Oil Kings went 2-0-0-0, outscoring the Red Deer Rebels 13-3.

On Friday, Iginla assisted on Kayden Stroeder's second goal of the hockey game to help the Oil Kings earn a 5-1 win. Iginla was also +2 in the game with one shot on goal.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, Iginla made history in the Oil Kings 8-2 win over the Rebels. Iginla scored three time for his first career hat-trick, becoming the youngest player in Oil Kings history to score a hat-trick at 16-years and 139 days, passing current Captain Gavin Hodnett who had a hat-trick in November of 2022 at 16 years and 223 days old. Iginla is also just the third Oil Kings 16-year-old to record a hat-trick, joining Hodnett, and Dylan Guenther.

Iginla was +1 in that game, and a game-high nine shots on goal. The Lake Country, B.C. product is now up to seven goals and two assists for nine points in 26 games. Four of his goals, including one on Sunday, have come on the powerplay.

Iginla becomes the third Oil King to win a WHL Weekly Award this season, joining Alex Worthington (Goalie of the Week - November 25th), and Gracyn Sawchyn (Player of the Week - December 16).

-

