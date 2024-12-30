Game Preview: Royals vs. Giants - December 31st, 2024

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals right wing Reggie Newman

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are wrapping up 2024 and ringing in the new year with a home-and-home series against the Vancouver Giants, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a 2:05 pm puck drop at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Tuesday's contest will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. The Royals hold a 2-0 record over the Giants, having swept a two-game series before the holiday break. They opened with a 4-0 victory in Victoria before rallying from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 6-3 win in Langley the following night.

The Royals are coming off a back-to-back series against the Prince George Cougars this past weekend. Despite dropping both matches with identical scores of 2-1, they secured a point in the opener after forcing a shootout.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Keaton Verhoeff -.The Royals rookie from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., has been a key contributor to the club's defensive unit. In 29 games, the 16-year-old has brought in 24 points, including 12 markers-four on the powerplay-and 12 helpers. Verhoeff proved to be a difference-maker in the Royals' recent series against the Giants, having tallied four points with two goals and two assists across both games.

VANCOUVER

Ty Halaburda - The Giants' alternate captain, and a Victoria, B.C. native, has been one of the team's top forwards this season. After 31 outings, the 19-year-old has tallied 11 goals and 17 helpers for 28 total points. In the Giants' recent 3-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets, Halaburda delivered his first multi-goal performance of the season after netting a short-handed goal and an empty-net goal.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (17W-11L-3OTL-3SOL-TP40) - 6th in Western Conference

VANCOUVER - (16W-13L-4OTL-0SOL-TP36) - 7th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â December 31 v. VAN - 2:05 pm

Â January 1 @ VAN - 2:00 pm

Â January 3 v. EVT - 7:05 pm

Â January 4 @ EVT - 6:05 pm

Â January 7 @ SEA - 7:05 pm

WORLD JUNIORS WATCH PARTY

Following Tuesday's contest, stick around at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre and join fellow fans in cheering on Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships. They will take on the United States with the puck drop set for 5:00 pm.

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

