Fifteen-Year-Old Defenceman DuPont Named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 15-year-old has previously been named Rookie of the Month for September/October and Rookie of the Week on September 30.

DuPont led all WHL skaters this week with three goals and two assists in two games.

The Everett Silvertips returned from the holiday break with a spirited road tilt against the Seattle Thunderbirds in front of nearly 9,000 fans on December 27. Seattle struck first, but DuPont found the equalizer on an early powerplay. Tyler MacKenzie received a pass down low and immediately centered for a wide-open DuPont in the slot for the one-timer. The teams would find themselves tied 2-2 in the middle frame, but the youngster put the league-leading Tips back on top again. DuPont wired a stretch pass to a streaking Caine Wilke, who slid the puck to Shea Busch for a point-blank wrister and the go-ahead goal. Everett would cruise to a 5-3 victory from there.

The following night, the rivalry matchup shifted north to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, where more than 8,200 fans piled in for the rematch. The 2023 WHL Champion Thunderbirds drew first blood again, but DuPont was also ready to even things up again on the man advantage. The blueliner picked up a long rebound down low and worked the spin-o-rama to fire the puck off the far post and in at a near-impossible angle. Everett would carry a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, and DuPont added to the total with his second goal of the night- another spinning effort from the slot. He closed out the night with a secondary assist on 2025 NHL Draft-eligible Carter Bear's sensational backhander in an eventual 6-1 victory. DuPont was named first star of the game with a two-goal, one-assist effort.

DuPont, the first exceptional status defenceman to play in the WHL, has nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points and a +22 rating in 31 games. He leads all WHL rookies in assists, points and plus-minus, and ranks second among all CHL first-year players in points.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound rearguard is also on a five-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in December.

Everett selected DuPont with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Silvertips (27-5-2-1) are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games to remain first in the overall WHL standings while scoring the most goals and allowing the fewest goals against. They'll head south to the Rose City to face the surging Portland Winterhawks (20-12-2-0) on December 31 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

2025 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER RAVENSBERGEN NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Prince George Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 18-year-old led all starting goalies with a 2-0-0-0 record, a .96 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage in back-to-back road wins.

Ravensbergen got the call in Prince George's first post-holiday break match against the Victoria Royals on Vancouver Island.

The 6-foot-5, 192-pound netminder made 28 saves on 29 shots in a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory on December 27. Ravensbergen turned aside several breakaway opportunities and odd-man rushes, including a highlight-reel stop on upstart rookie Keaton Verhoeff in overtime. He also denied all three opponents in the shootout- including Verhoeff again- to seal the victory and pick up first-star honours.

But the projected top 2025 NHL Draft pick was just warming up. While Victoria would take a 1-0 lead in the first period in the rematch the following night, Ravensbergen shut the door from there with a monster 37 saves. One of his finest efforts came with a pad save on Markus Loponen's shot from the slot combined with a sliding stop to stuff Reggie Newman. The Cougars held the Royals scoreless on five powerplay opportunities and Ravensbergen was named first star again in the 2-1 regulation win. His 37 saves mark his second-busiest night of the season.

The 2024 B.C. Division Second Team All-Star is 18-4-3-1 in his sophomore season with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He's tied for the most wins in the league while ranking eighth in GAA and save percentage and sixth in shots faced.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product earned an 'A' rating from NHL Central Scouting in the agency's preliminary player list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

He recently made 15 saves and recorded an assist for Team CHL in a 6-1 win over the U.S. National Team Development Program in November's CHL USA Prospects Challenge, a new event highlighting some of the top draft-eligible talent.

Ravensbergen, who made the Cougars as an undrafted free agent, owns a career record of 44-8-4-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and six shutouts.

Prince George (20-9-3-2) has won four straight games to remain first in the B.C. Division and second in the overall standings.

They'll head south to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (11-21-2-1) in a New Year's Eve showdown at 6:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

OIL KINGS FORWARD IGINLA NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Joe Iginla has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Iginla stunned the competition with three goals and an assist in two games, highlighted by his first WHL hat trick.

The 16-year-old earned a primary helper in Edmonton's 5-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels on December 27. With the Oil Kings leading 3-1 in the third period in Red Deer, Iginla faked out the goaltender after picking up a rebound in tight and fed wide-open fellow rookie Kayden Stroeder for a tap-in goal and 4-1 lead on the road.

Iginla saved his best for the home crowd as the set shifted north to Rogers Place in Edmonton the next night. The 5-foot-10, 166-pound winger capped off a wild first period by shoveling a backhand goal past Minnesota Wild prospect Chase Wutzke on the powerplay. He took the game into blowout territory in the second period by driving the net to tuck a Luke Powell rebound home for his second of the night and first WHL multi-goal game. But the milestones weren't finished. With less than two minutes left in the game, Iginla pounced on a loose puck in the slot, wheeled around and whipped a shot five hole to complete the hat trick. He makes history as the youngest player in Oil Kings history to record a hat trick at 16 years and 139 days. Iginla joins Oil Kings Captain Gavin Hodnett and current Utah Hockey Club star Dylan Guenther as the only 16-year-olds to net a hat trick for the Oil Kings.

Iginla has seven goals and two assists for nine points in 26 games in his first full season with Edmonton.

The Lake Country, B.C. product was selected 12th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and picked up three goals and two assists in five call-up appearances in 2023-24.

Iginla, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, also earned a silver medal with Canada Red at the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge in November, adding two goals and one assist in four games at the tournament.

Edmonton (18-3-1-1) has wins in seven of its last 10 games to keep pace in the logjammed Eastern Conference.

They host the Central Division rival Calgary Hitmen (18-10-3-1) for a New Year's Day tilt at 2:00 p.m. PST at Rogers Place.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

