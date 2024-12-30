Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Ride Six-Game Heater into Busy Week

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks extended their season-best winning streak to six games this weekend, earning back-to-back victories over the Tri-City Americans in a home-and-home series. On Friday, the Hawks rallied from an early deficit to secure a 5-3 win at home before heading to Kennewick, where they held off the Americans in a thrilling 4-3 contest on Saturday.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski recorded one goal and two assists over the weekend, moving into a tie for third place in WHL scoring while holding second place in goals with 26.

Forward Alex Weiermair tallied three goals across the two games, including Friday's game-winner, to extend his goal streak to three games.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth added three assists, bringing his streak to nine games with 19 helpers during that span.

Forward Diego Buttazzoni chipped in a goal on Friday and an assist on Saturday, extending his nine-game point streak (6G, 10A).

Forward Carsyn Dyck registered a goal and an assist on Friday, marking his fourth career multi-point game.

Forward Tyson Yaremko notched an assist in both contests, continuing his career-best six-game point streak (4G, 7A).

Forward Kyle McDonough contributed two assists over the weekend, helping the Hawks secure both victories.

Play of the Week:

Alex Weiermair's game-winning goal on Friday night stood out as the decisive moment for this week's top play. Early in the third period, Weiermair received a pass on the rush and ripped a glove-side shot to secure the Hawks' fifth consecutive win.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 5 vs. Tri-City 3 (Friday)

The Winterhawks stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with three unanswered goals in the second period, led by Carsyn Dyck, Diego Buttazzoni, and Alex Weiermair. Weiermair added his second of the night early in the third, and Hudson Darby sealed the win late with a five-hole finish for the Hawks' fifth straight win in their first fame back from break.

Portland 4 at Tri-City 3 (Saturday)

In another tightly contested matchup, the Hawks battled through multiple ties to sweep the home-and-home series against Tri-City. Reed Brown opened the scoring, while Alex Weiermair, Josh Zakreski, and Kyle Chyzowski each found the back of the net. The Hawks held firm in the third period behind strong goaltending and solid defensive play, preserving the 4-3 win and completing the sweep.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks face a four-game stretch to kick off the new year, starting with their annual Toyota New Year's Eve Party on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. against the Everett Silvertips. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win a free car during the game! Portland then hosts the Spokane Chiefs on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Kennewick on Friday for a rematch against the Americans. The Hawks finish the week at home on Saturday, January 4, facing the Wenatchee Wild at 6:00 p.m. in their final home game before the Eastern Swing.

Upcoming Promotional Games:

