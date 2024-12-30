Colt Carter Commits to Warriors

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that 15-year-old Colt Carter has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization.

"We are excited to have Colt sign with our hockey club," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Colt is a smooth skater with a high hockey IQ. He has great offensive instincts and can create offence from the blue line. Colt will be an exciting player to watch for many years in a Moose Jaw Warriors uniform."

From Drayton Valley, Alberta, Carter was selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth round, 132nd overall, at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Warriors acquired him in the Brayden Yager and Jackson Unger trade in early December.

Playing with the St. Albert Raiders in the Alberta Elite U18AAA Hockey League, in 21 games he has nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points, and went into the Christmas break as the league's highest-scoring defenceman.

In 2023 - 2024, Carter played with the St. Albert Raiders Sabres in the Alberta Elite U15AAA Hockey League, in 34 games he had 25 goals, 30 assists, and 55 points, he was the highest-scoring defenceman and was named to the AEHL U15AAA First All-Star Team.

During the 2024 AEHL U15AAA Playoffs, he had four goals, six assists, and ten points, and in the 2024 Alberta U15 AAA Provincials, he had three goals, nine assists, and 12 points in five games to lead his team to a championship and was named the U15AAA Playoff MVP.

At the 2024 Alberta Cup, he had two goals and three points in five games and was named to the events All-Star team.

