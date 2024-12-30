Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2024

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Chiefs

Saturday, December 31 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

New Year's Eve

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans tied the game three times against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday and despite outshooting Portland 15-5 in the third period, dominating for nearly the entire final 20 minutes, they couldn't find the equalizer in a 4-3 loss. Jake Sloan and Max Curran (x2) scored for Tri-City who have now lost four in a row and seven of their last eight.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the fourth of 10 meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. After losing the first meeting 4-1 on September 28 the Americans have won the most recent two games on October 26 (5-2) and November 2 (4-3). After tonight these two teams won't meet again until February 14, but will then play four times in the span of eight days. The season series wraps up with two games in March, the 15 in Spokane and the last game of the year on March 22 in Kennewick.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Brandon Whynott (17-21-38) Shea Van Olm (27-21-48)

Gavin Garland (18-17-35) Berkly Catton (14-33-47)

Jake Sloan (11-20-31) Brayden Crampton (4-28-32)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.4% (19-for-116) Power Play - 29.5% (38-for-129)

Penalty Kill - 81.8% (99-for-121) Penalty Kill - 82.0% (114-for-139)

Jersey Auction: Brandon Whynott #27 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jake Sloan (Post-Game Section J)

Section D: Chuck-A-Puck

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

