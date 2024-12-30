Broncos Drop 3-1 Loss to Wheat Kings

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Despite an opening goal in the first period, the Swift Current Broncos couldn't fight back against the Brandon Wheat Kings Monday night, falling 3-1 at home.

The Broncos got on the board first in the opening frame as Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would pop in his 13th of the season from Brady Brinie (Regina, SK) & Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) at 10:56. Shortly after on the power play, the Wheat Kings would pull even at 16:59 on a one-time shot from Joby Baumuller would just get past Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha. The Broncos and Wheat Kings would stay deadlocked at 1-1 after 1.

The second period would see the visitors cash in early as Marcus Nguyen would beat Joey Rocha at 1:21 which then was followed by a short-handed tally from Luke Shipley at 5:10 putting the Wheat Kings at 3-1. Despite outshooting the Wheat Kings 13-8 in the period the Broncos would fail to score in the 2nd.

In the final frame the Broncos would try for the equalizer and have a chance with the goaltender pulled but the Wheat Kings would not be denied with a scoreless third period putting things away for a 3-1 Brandon win at InnovationPlex.

In the loss the Broncos drop their record to 17-16-0-1 while the Wheat Kings move to 17-10-3-2. The Broncos will look for redemption as the Saskatchewan/Manitoba Fishing Derby will take centre stage at Westoba Place on New Year's Day where the Broncos will don the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks for the second time this season against Brandon's Wheat City Walleye moniker name for a night.

