At the Hangar - January 2025

It's the busiest month of the season at the Hangar and we've got your run down for everything going on in the month of January.

December 31st @ 6pm vs Regina Pats

The last Trans-Canada Clash of 2024. Join us for a 6pm puck drop. It's also Championship Tuesday, don't miss out on the third Championship Hockey Card Giveaway and our specialty championship Chuck-A-Puck where you get the chance to win Championship swag and some cash.

January 3rd @ 7pm vs Prince Albert Raiders

Join us at the Hangar for the first home game of 2025.

January 4th @ 7pm vs Saskatoon Blades

A toe-to-toe battle with the Saskatoon Blades on a Saturday night, what more could you want?

January 10th @ 7pm vs Regina Pats

It's the second-last Trans-Canada Clash at the Hangar this season.

January 11th @ 7pm vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Celebrate everyone's favourite moose on his 16th birthday. See mascots galore, enjoy some birthday cake, and, welcome back to the Hangar Vojtech Port, Jackson Unger, and Brayden Yager.

January 17th @ 7pm vs Portland Winterhawks

It's time for a rematch of the WHL Championship series, we know how the last one ended. Will this one be the same? Find out at the Hangar.

January 18th @ 7pm vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Bring on another January Saturday night showdown as the Warriors welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings into the Hangar for the first time this season.

January 22nd @ 7pm vs Calgary Hitmen

Welcome Kalem Parker back to the hangar at the only Wednesday night game of the season and it's Rain Check night! Season ticket holders can redeem unused season tickets for extra tickets to tonight's game.

January 31st @ 7pm vs Brandon Wheat Kings

The Warriors and the Wheat Kings will battle it out in another Friday night battle at the Hangar.

