Broncos Host Wheat Kings in Four Broncos Memorial Game

December 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (17-15-0-1) will finish the first half of the 2024-25 WHL Season at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings (16-10-3-2) at InnovationPlex in the annual Four Broncos Memorial Game Monday night.

The Broncos will look to shake off a pair of losses in a home at home series to the Prince Albert Raiders over the weekend, who now find themselves sitting in the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race at the official half-way point of the season. While Wheat Kings have moved into third in the East Division just ahead of the Broncos are coming off a split weekend with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats.

The season series is all square at one game a piece with both games happening in Brandon in October and November.

It's 38th Anniversary of the 1986 Swift Current Broncos bus crash and the organization will honour the lives of Scott Kruger, Trent Kresse, Chris Mantyka & Brent Ruff. The first 2000 through the gates on Monday will receive a commemorative Four Broncos Clover, as well as there will be a video tribute and a moment of silence prior to puck-drop.

The game will be broadcasted live on Country 94.1 with the voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

