Lambert Lifts Moose in Overtime

December 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (10-10-0-0) rematched with the Pacific Division's Calgary Wranglers (16-4-2-0) on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Saddledome. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Calgary on Friday night.

Calgary opened the scoring halfway through the first period. With the Moose on the power play, Dryden Hunt won a battle at the blue line and took off down the ice. The forward make a quick deke and the puck just managed to slide through the feet of Moose netminder Oskari Salminen. Manitoba evened the score 1-1 less than two minutes later. Brad Lambert swung around the net with speed and fired a shot through traffic. Goaltender Oskar Dansk attempted to clear the puck, but hit Tyrel Bauer before the disc bounced to the stick of Jeffrey Viel, who finished the play. Manitoba took a 1-1 tie into the first intermission. Salminen ended the frame with nine stops, while Dansk made five saves of his own.

Calgary took the lead at the 8:39 mark of the contest. With Manitoba on the power play, Ben Jones forced a turnover at the blue line and beat Salminen up and under the bar for the second Wranglers shorthanded marker of the game. Manitoba tied the game with under five to go in the stanza. Viel attacked from the high slot and fired a shot on net. Kristian Reichel provided a partial screen and redirected it past Dansk for his first of the season. Manitoba was outshot 14-10 in the middle frame but carried a 2-2 tie into the second intermission.

Calgary found the go-ahead marker just past the halfway point of the third period. Following a faceoff, Rory Kerins used a distraction in front to slide the puck through the legs of Salminen. The Moose tied the contest 13 seconds later. Reichel grabbed the puck with space and held it for a beat before unleashing the heavy shot past Dansk for his second of the contest. Despite pressure by both sides, neither squad was able to find go-ahead marker as the horn sounded to end regulation and send the contest into overtime. The Moose ended the game 1:17 into the extra frame. Ashton Sautner got the puck to Brad Lambert. The pivot torched a Wranglers defender and fired a bullet from the far dot past Dansk for his second point of the afternoon. Salminen picked up the road victory and made 27 stops, while Dansk was hit with the loss on the back of 23 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"I think we played for each other. It was a 60-minute, big battle against these guys. They're a good hockey team on the other side and they didn't give us anything. We didn't give up much and it was a hard battle till then end and we were happy we got two points."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has recorded three points (2G, 1A) his past two games

Tyrel Bauer's assist was his first of the season

Ashton Sautner recorded two points (2A) for his second multi-point outing of the season

Jeffrey Viel (1G, 1A) posted his first multi-point game of the campaign

Kristian Reichel (2G) notched his first multi-goal game of the season

Nicholas Jones registered his first multi-assist game of the campaign

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Dec. 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

It's Manitoba's Holiday Game and will feature photos with Santa and special festive drinks on the concourse. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

