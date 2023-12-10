Reign Down Condors, 2-1

Two goals in a 26-second span during the second period were enough for the Ontario Reign (14-7-1-1) to defeat the Bakersfield Condors (8-8-0-1) 2-1 on Saturday night in the second night of a back-to-back series between the two teams at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Ontario's tallies were scored by Charles Hudon, who found the back of the net for the third straight game, as well as Francesco Pinelli. Goaltender Erik Portillo made the start in net for the Reign and earned his seventh victory in eight starts this season by stopping 22 shots while lowering his goals-against average to 1.96 which is third in the AHL.

Date: December 9, 2023

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 0 2 BAK 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 27 1/3 BAK 23 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (ONT)

2. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

3. Carter Savoie (BAK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Olivier Rodrigue

Next Game: Wednesday, December 13 vs. Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

