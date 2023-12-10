Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-1, today at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch went 1-2 in their first three-in-three weekend and move to 13-7-0-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-4-0-0 in the 14-game season series against Utica.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 23-of-26 shots. Comets goaltender Erik Källgren stopped all three shots he faced before leaving the game early in the first period. Isaac Poulter went on to turn aside 15-of-16 in relief. Syracuse was held scoreless on three man-advantages, while Utica went 1-for-7.

The Comets opened scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period. Xavier Parent sent the puck down to Joe Gambardella along the goal line. He quickly centered it for Ryan Schmelzer to score with a one-timer.

After a scoreless second period, the Crunch evened the score eight minutes into the final frame. Gage Goncalves battled to gain possession in the corner and sent the puck out for Mitchell Chaffee. He passed it into slot where Devante Stephens fired it in. Utica quickly regained their lead with two goals just 2:31 apart. Graeme Clarke looped around the back of the net and sent the puck in from a sharp angle from the bottom of the left circle. Samuel Laberge then cut behind the cage in the other direction and jammed the puck across the goal line. Shane Bowers added one more for Utica with an empty-net goal in the final few minutes of play.

The Crunch travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott played in his 400th AHL game today.

