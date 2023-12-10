Reign Edge Condors, 2-1

Carter Savoie scored his first of the season in the loss.

The Bakersfield Condors (8-8-1, 17pts) led 1-0 after one, but two goals in a 26-second span of the second vaulted the Ontario Reign (14-7-2, 30pts) to a 2-1 win on Saturday in front of a crowd of 6,437. Carter Savoie (1st) scored his first of the year, with Ty Tullio earning his third assist in as many games. Olivier Rodrigue took the loss, stopping 25 of 27.

The loss was the Condors first in regulation in their last five games.

The Condors are home Tuesday morning for the annual Field Trip Day Game. Club seats are just $30 and upper-level tickets are $15.

